RACHEL BROCK from Pleasant View Medical Care Facility, briefly spoke at the SRCC (Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce) Chamber AM on Tuesday, May 9. Expressing her enthusiasm for the new state-of-the-art, 136-bed facility in The Commons on E. M-21, she shared that the new building could be completed in November.

Dave Minarik of Edward Jones held the architectural rendering as Brock spoke to the crowd of Shiawassee Regional Chamber members attending the early morning event at Owosso Big Boy.

Other speakers included Tasha Staley from Evoke Wellness on S. M-52, and Theresa Stechschulte on the upcoming Open Streets Owosso planned for June 11. According to Stechschulte, the Open Streets Owosso event is about creating an “interactive, public recreation area.” The new event is inspired by the national Open Streets movement, and will cover approximately four miles of river trails and downtown streets.

SEDP Vice President Brent Jones discussed the current expansion project at Sonoco on Chipman St. that will introduce 31 jobs, while SRCC Vice President Sue Kadlek mentioned several chamber member anniversaries, and also recognized new members.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)