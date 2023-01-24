The Pioneer Spirit Chorus, consisting of almost 30 singers.

(Courtesy Photo)

Two local men, Don Horton & Dr. Tim Oliver, will be singing with the Pioneer Spirit Chorus when the chorus travels to Daytona Beach in February. They will represent the Pioneer District of the Barbershop Harmony Society, which includes all of Michigan and a small part of Ontario. Nearly 30 singers have been rehearsing in Lansing for the past two months and will gather in Daytona Beach in early February. They will compete on Friday, Feb. 10.

Don Horton is a 56-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and Dr. Oliver has been a member for over 20 years. Both men sing with the Lansing Chapter of the Society and Olde Thyme Harmony Quartet.

Their quartet, based in Owosso, will be providing Singing Valentines all over Shiawassee County on Valentine’s Day.

The Mid-Winter Convention features competitions involving youth and senior quartets and choruses from all over the country. All chapters in the Barbershop Harmony Society encourage men and women of all ages to join in harmony. There are choruses and quartets throughout the Pioneer District, and all 50 states, and in several other countries all over the world.

The Directors of the Pioneer Spirit Chorus are Jamie Carey and Al Fisk. Jamie also directs the Great Lakes Chorus of Grand Rapids. Al is a member of the City Lights Chorus (in the Detroit area), a former certified international judge and past Director of several choruses. Both the City Lights and Great Lakes Choruses will be representing the Pioneer District next July at the International Convention in Louisville, KY.