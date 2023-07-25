MURAL RESTORERS Jennifer Ross and Philip Luckhurst took a “selfie” to show the progress made on the project on their first day.

(Courtesy Photo)

THE SHIAWASSEE Arts Center has undertaken the project of restoring the 100-year-old Quaker Oats sign on South Washington Street in Owosso. SAC exhibits director, Jennifer Ross and SAC assistant exhibits director, Philip Luckhurst are the artists who are recreating the faded sign. They expect it will take around two weeks to accomplish, however, this photo shows much was accomplished by the end of the second day.

Dawn and Vince Gonyou (owners of Nail Boutique and the wall), the Historic District Commission and the city of Owosso gave the go-ahead for the project.

Both financial and inkind support has come from Wolverine Sign Works, Cook Family Foundation, Shiawassee Convention and Visitors Bureau, McLaren Rent-All, Cinescope Video, Edwards Sign and Screen Printing, Alex Klinkoski, the city and an anonymous donor.