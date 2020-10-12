Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is holding a Purse Raffle. The drawing is Thursday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The purses have a retail value of at least $45. Purses include Coach, Kate Spade and Thirty-one to name a few. See www.respitevolunteers.org for photos of all the purses. Advance tickets are $5 for one ticket or $10 for three tickets and are on sale weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee office, 710 W. King St., Owosso. Pay in person or by check. The main entrance is on the parking lot (north) side. You must be 18 to purchase a ticket. Masks are required and visitors limited. Winners will be called or emailed. Winners will need to make an appointment to pick their purses up at the office. For more information, call (989) 725-1127.

Purse Raffle to Benefit Respite Volunteers was last modified: by