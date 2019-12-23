ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL PURSE PROJECT, organized by a group of local kind-hearted residents who mostly wish to be anonymous, saw 118 purses delivered to local shelters/nonprofits, including the Owosso Homeless Angels campus, the SafeCenter and for the Pleasant Valley Christmas party event on Thursday, Dec. 19.

So, what’s the point? Well, five years ago, a small group of classmates, all graduates from Ovid-Elsie High School, collected a number of “gently used” purses that they filled with basic items such as lotions, soaps and miscellaneous female hygiene products and then they gifted the purses to those in need. The idea caught on and others from surrounding areas now participate in donating purses and personal care products – so over the five-year period, 700 purses have now been gifted away. What began as a way for a group of friends to have a type of mini-class reunion, developed into an avenue to help a large number of women who perhaps just needed a reminder that they are appreciated and their basic comfort needs are important. All too often, dedicated, low-income, hardworking women in the community are faced with hardships far beyond their control. Being presented with a “new” purse, stuffed with useful items, can offer a bit of comfort.

(Courtesy Photo)