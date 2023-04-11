JACKIE HURD is shown with a purse she won at a previous Purse Party Bingo event. The last Purse Party Bingo was held in the fall of 2019.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Respite Volunteer Purse Party Bingo will be held Tuesday, May 2 at the Owosso Knights of Columbus Hall, 1259 E. M-21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games begin at 6 p.m. For each bingo game, the prize is a purse with a retail value of at least $45. Advance tickets are $20 or $25 the day of the event, if tickets are still available. With the tickets purchased, 20 bingo cards to play 20 games are included. Coffee and ice water will be provided, guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Tie breaker prizes and door prizes provided. This is an adults only event.

Tickets are on sale weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee office, the historic brick home east of Memorial Healthcare hospital at 710 W. King St., Owosso. The main entrance is on the parking lot (north) side.

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee provides case management, education and support to adults with health challenges, in Shiawassee County, and help to the family members caring for the person. The program then matches a volunteer with each person to provide friendly visiting, usually weekly. The program also provides education about all the other in-home services, senior services, support groups, adult day cares and financial help that is available for both frail elderly persons and multi-generational families caring for the person.

For more information about Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee services, volunteer opportunities and this event, please call (989) 725-1127.