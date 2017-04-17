RESPITE VOLUNTEERS AND staff members are showing off the many possible purses the community may win at their upcoming Respite Volunteer Spring Purse Party Bingo. They are Mary Slingerland, Jackie Hurd, Sandy Zwolensky, Ruth Nick, and Helen Howard.

This event is held two times each year, in the spring and fall, to help Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County raise needed funds for their organization

(Courtesy Photo)

The Spring Respite Volunteer Purse Party Bingo will be held Thursday, April 20 at the Owosso Knights of Columbus at 1259 E. M-21. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. For each bingo game, the prize is a purse with a retail value of at least $45.

Advance ticket prices are $15 (or $20 the day of the event, if tickets are still available) which includes 20 bingo cards to play 20 games. Extra cards may be purchased to increase your chances to win your favorite purse. Light refreshments will be served and tiebreaker and door prizes. Tickets are on sale now at the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee office, 710 W. King St., in Owosso, east of the Memorial Healthcare King street entrance, during weekdays 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. The main entrance to the office is on the parking lot side. This is an adults only event.

For more information about Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee please call (989) 725-1127, email office@respitevolunteers.org.