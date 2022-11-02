submitted by Mary Rice, Executive Director of Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency

Public Transportation funding proposals will be included on Nov. 8 ballots for city of Corunna and Shiawassee Township. It is important to understand that both municipalities are voting on millage renewals, which have been previously approved by voters.

The following details will provide you with facts to assist you in making a decision on Nov. 8. Included are: municipality, mills requested and years and the annual tax on a $100,000 home.

City of Corunna, .3333, 2023-2028, $12.38;

Shiawassee Township, .19, 2023-2027, $6.51.

With the passage of these millage proposals, residents of these municipalities will continue to receive a 67-percent discount off the regular ride fare. They will also continue to have the ability to reserve a ride as far in advance as one year and to reserve a recurring ride, such as three days a week to dialysis treatment or to a senior center, once a week to a medical appointment or to a grocery store or five days a week to work. Of the trips noted, approximately two-thirds were for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

This local millage support can only be used for operation of the buses. No voted millage can or will be used for any capital expenses, such as building construction or purchasing new buses.

Although federal and state grants, as well as fares paid by individuals and agencies, pay for nearly 80 percent of SATA’s expenses, local financial support is required, just as it is for all public transit agencies in the United States.

Although you, your friends or family members may not use SATA’s services now, you may need it one day. Many people rely on SATA’s service for daily independence and quality of life.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Following is the ballot wording:

CITY OF CORUNNA

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION MILLAGE

0.3333 MILL FOR FUNDING OF THE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SERVICES IN THE CITY OF CORUNNA

Shall a 0.3333 mill ($0.3333 per $1,000 of taxable value) tax be assessed and levied on taxable property within the City in the years 2023-2028, both inclusive. This millage would be disbursed to the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency and used to defray the expenses of existing transportation services and expansion of those services in the future. It is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate $18,956.99 for the first year.

SHIAWASSEE TOWNSHIP PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION MILLAGE

This proposal requests the authorization for the levy of a renewal millage for the purpose of supporting the provision of public transportation services in the Township of Shiawassee. This millage would be disbursed to the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency and used to defray the expenses of existing transportation services. If authorized by the voters, it is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate 17,546.00 the first year.

Shall a renewal millage for public transportation services be levied in an amount of .19 mills ($.19 per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) annually for a period of four years, 2023 – 2027 inclusive.