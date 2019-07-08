by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Corunna City Council will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, July 15 for the second reading and possible passage of an ordinance that would ban commercial recreational marijuana facilities within the city. Council meetings are held in the lower level of the Corunna Community Center, located in McCurdy Park.

The council approved the first reading of the ordinance on Monday, July 1. If the ordinance is approved on July 15, the city would be “opting out” of the license facilities portion of state’s adult-use (recreational) marijuana plan, which is still being developed by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The proposed ordinance would not, however, ban or limit the consumption of recreational marijuana within the city, which was approved statewide in November 2018.