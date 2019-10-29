by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

A public hearing was held during the Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 21 regarding a proposed special assessment for street reconstruction on North Street from Hickory Street to Gould Street (northeastern quadrant of Owosso). The project is part of the five-year plan the city has been working under. Owosso City Council approved moving the project ahead in the assessment process.

City records show that the last work done on North Street was in 1980 and at some point the road was widened to its current 37-feet width, though that created uneven asphalt surfacing. There has been considerable discussion in the community on the poor state of North Street, which is in need of curbs, gutters, a storm sewer to accommodate current drainage needs and a water main. To factor in a new water main, a larger portion of the street will be narrowed down to 30-feet. The work might begin sometime in the summer of 2020, but that is dependent on the construction schedule of the Owosso High School/Middle School campus. Work on North Street will not begin until that work is completed.

The public hearing represents just one step in the special assessment process. The estimated cost for improvements is $1,343,777, determining that not quite $200,000 will be paid in special assessments.

Owosso City Council plans to reach out to Caledonia Township related to township properties on the north side of the street. Owosso Charter Township positively stepped up to work with the city of Owosso last spring regarding work done on the section of North Street in the northwest quadrant of the city, sharing a border with the township – a similar situation.