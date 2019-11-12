Submitted by the city of Owosso

The city of Owosso is holding a public forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the public safety building to discuss the current trash ordinance and possible updates to it. Owosso City Council and representatives from refuse haulers who serve the city will participate, and public comment time will be available.

“The possibility of going to a single-hauler system is not being considered by council at this time based on feedback from city residents. What we have heard, however, is that there is a need for possibly updating or revising our refuse collection ordinance so we are able to keep the city cleaner and not have to rely so much on the cumbersome legal process of code enforcement to do so,” explained Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne. “This is what we’ll be asking for feedback on Tuesday night.

“We’re looking to have an open, positive and productive conversation in which our haulers, councilmembers and residents have a voice in evaluating our trash ordinance. There have been some good ideas shared with us already. We’re sure there are more out there. We want this to be a partnership that improves our community.”

People attending the forum should enter through the door on the back (river) side of the public safety building at 100 S. Water Street, just next to city hall. People with disabilities will be accommodated.

Henne will explain some of the challenges with the current ordinance, share statistics related to ordinance violations and enforcement, and offer some initial ideas for revising the ordinance to help create a context for the discussions. Each refuse company representative will have five minutes to share thoughts on how the ordinance should be improved. Each council member will have the same amount of time to speak, according to a resolution passed by city council. Public comment will be limited to three minutes per person, and each person who wishes to speak will have one opportunity to do so to allow for as much participation as possible.

“Again, this is not about whether we’re going to a single-hauler system,” emphasized Henne. “Council has tabled that issue. We look forward to input that will allow city council to address parts of the ordinance that could be improved.”

Those who cannot attend the forum but who wish to share their thoughts can reach out to city council at (989) 725-0956 or info@ci.owosso.mi.us.

For questions about the forum, contact city hall at (989) 725-0599 or send a message through the city’s Facebook page.