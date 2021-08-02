The Shiawassee County Republican Party strongly condemns the decision by the board of commissioners to use COVID relief funds as bonus payouts.
Our entire county must come first, we believe in fiscal responsibility. The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has returned the funds to the county and we are happy that it was done quickly.
We believe the best way to move forward is to make sure decisions are made publicly and in the best interests of our community.
