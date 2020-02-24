SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Prosecuting Attorney Deana Finnegan recently announced her retirement, effective Tuesday, March 31. Finnegan has served in the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office for 31 years and was elected lead prosecuting attorney in 2012. Finnegan was hired by the Honorable Ward Clarkston in 1989 as assistant prosecutor, and she also served as chief assistant prosecutor prior to being elected in 2012.

Finnegan, a Shiawassee County native, is a graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and received her law degree from Cooley Law School in Lansing. She has also worked as the Violence Against Women training attorney for the State of Michigan and has instructed attorneys and police for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan and the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

