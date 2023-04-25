THIS DRAFT rendering is from the 2018 plan, it is not a final plan and is subject to congressional approval of funding.

(Courtesy Image)

The City of Owosso is excited to announce they are being considered for up to $14,500,000 towards the construction of a new Public Safety Building.

In early 2023, the City of Owosso submitted two separate proposals for Congressional Appropriations to Senator Gary Peters and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. This past week, the city was notified that Senator Gary Peters has submitted $2,000,000 towards congressional direct spending requests and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has selected the city’s proposal of $12,500,000 as one of 15 community projects to be submitted to the House Appropriations Committee. Both projects will be submitted to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees for further consideration.

In 2018, the City of Owosso hired Partners in Architecture to form a Public Safety master plan strategy. An assessment of the current facility was conducted and served as a critical component of the plan; providing useful information to support current and future service goals, establish space needs and operational assessment. This study demonstrated the magnitude of the need for major capital improvements and significant building modifications for accessibility, parity in the staff make-up support spaces, operational efficiency modifications and flow improvements.

“We are thrilled that our proposal has been selected for consideration by Congress,” said Kevin Lenkart, Public Safety Director. “Our current Public Safety Building is over 50 years old and was not designed for today’s standards and our first responders need a modern facility to meet the needs of our community. We are grateful to Congresswoman Slotkin and Senator Peters for their support and we look forward to working with them to secure funding for this critical project.”

In 2022, the City of Owosso adopted its most recent Master Plan. One of the goals of the plan was to maintain fiscal responsibility and sustainability by investing in public safety. This included proactively planning for essential resource upgrades in Police, Fire and EMS.

The new Public Safety Building will provide modern facilities for Owosso’s first responders and will benefit the Owosso community. The City of Owosso is grateful to Senator Gary Peters and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin for their support.