THIS PROPERTY at 300 W. Main St. (the former Matthews Building) is now owned by Josh and Kori Shook.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

Woodworth Commercial is pleased to announce the recent sale of a highly controversial commercial building located at 300 W. Main St. (the former Matthews Building). The property, which had been vacant and in major disrepair for over a decade, has been acquired by local residents and experienced redevelopers, Josh and Kori Shook.

The sale of this prominent corner building marks an exciting turning point for the Owosso community, as it represents a significant step towards revitalizing the area. With a track record of successfully completing several local redevelopment projects, the Shook’s are well-positioned to breathe new life into this long-abandoned property.

Randy Woodworth, an esteemed broker at Woodworth Commercial, facilitated the sale and helped secure a competitive financing package. With an impressive 23 years of experience in real estate sales, leasing and development, Woodworth is renowned for his expertise and commitment to his clients.

The future plans for the redevelopment of the building are equally promising. The Shook’s envision transforming the space into a vibrant hub, featuring a combination of a restaurant and/or bar, office spaces and modern apartments. This multi-purpose approach aims to cater to the diverse needs of the community while contributing to the overall economic growth of Owosso.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to breathe new life into this iconic building and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of Owosso,” said Kori Shook, co-owner of the property. “Our vision for this project aligns with the community’s desire for a dynamic space that offers a mix of dining, work and living options.”

The sale of this commercial building represents a significant investment in the future of Owosso, promising to attract both local residents and tourists alike. As the plans for redevelopment continue to take shape, the community eagerly anticipates the positive impact this venture will have on the local economy and the overall vibrancy of the area.

For more information regarding this sale or future updates on the redevelopment project, please contact Kori Shook & Associates at (989) 277-3295 or kori@korishook.com