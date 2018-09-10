HOT LUNCH was one of the many free items provided during Project Connect 2018. Guests and volunteers can be seen loading their plates at the taco buffet in the spacious community room/gymnasium at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, Aug. 9.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The 11th annual Project Connect was held on Thursday, Aug. 9 at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 M-52, with approximately 40 local businesses and service organizations coming together to offer a plethora of free items and services to veterans and low income residents of Shiawassee County. Some of the free offerings included health and depression screenings, veteran services, backpacks, housing assistance, nutrition classes and recipes, fresh and nonperishable food, employment assistance, homeless assistance, haircuts, hygiene items and legal services.

The event is organized annually by the Shiawassee County Homeless Coalition, and this year’s event was sponsored by Johnson Controls and Owosso Masonic Lodge #81. Additionally, Sheriff Brian BeGole and the rest of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted this year by collecting a mountain of backpacks and school supplies.

The businesses and organizations that participated in Project Connect 2018 included: Capital Area Community Services, Baker College of Owosso, Action for Child Care, Catholic Charities, Clinton County RESA, Capital Area Disability Network, DOT Caring Centers, Early Head Start, Genesee County Youth Corp., Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Shiawassee, Greater Lansing Food Bank, GST Michigan Works, Hunana, Laingsburg Clothesline and Legal Services of South Central Michigan.

As well as Memorial Healthcare, Care N Assist, Helping Angels, Great Starts, MSU Extension, New Directions, Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency, Pregnancy Resource Center, Recovery Pathways, Redeemer Lutheran and Thrivent, Shiawassee County Department of Health & Human Services, Shiawassee County Health Department, Shiawassee Health and Wellness, Saginaw VA, Shiawassee Hunger Network, The Salvation Army and Valley Area Council on Aging, among others.

After compiling the numbers from this year’s Project Connect, Shiawassee County Homeless Coalition chairperson Becky Zemla reports that a total of 146 households, representing 421 individuals, were provided with the free items and services offered on Aug. 9. That includes 39 males, 106 females and one transgender individual. Twenty-seven veterans participated, along with 21 homeless individuals. The majority of Project Connect 2018 attendees (100) were from Owosso, in addition to residents from neighboring the communities of Corunna (16), Durand (10), Perry (7), Bancroft (2), Lennon (2), Laingsburg (2), Flint (2), Vernon (1), Morrice (1), Elsie (1) Saginaw (1) and Henderson (1).