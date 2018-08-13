THE 11TH ANNUAL Project Connect took place on Thursday, Aug. 9 at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene on M-52, with more than 40 local service organizations coming together to provide a litany of necessary services to Shiawassee County residents in need. The event is organized by Becky Zemla of Capital Area Community Services, with help from Johnson Controls, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the Owosso Masonic Lodge and many others.

MSU Extension Health and Nutrition program instructors Joe Hammontree and Candis Thick (seated) were able to participate in the 2018 Project Connect, despite their responsibilities at the Shiawassee County Fair. Behind Joe and Candis are some of the hundreds of local residents who took advantage of the free event.

A free taco bar lunch was provided for everyone who attended Project Connect, backpacks, toys and school supplies were provided for students, and fresh and nonperishable food was available from the Greater Lansing Food Bank, among the long list of free products and services provided at Project Connect.

Exact attendance figures and demographic breakdowns were not immediately available, so look for continued coverage of the 2018 Project Connect in upcoming editions of The Independent.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)