OWOSSO ARTIST and instructor Linda J Beeman has been awarded a Professional Development mini-grant from the State of Michigan Council for Art and Cultural Affairs. Beeman was chosen as a National Park Artist in Residence at Petrified Forest National Park, AZ. The grant, awarded through the Greater Flint Arts Council, helped offset the cost of expenses related to the residency.

National Park residencies are extremely competitive and it is a significant honor to be chosen. Linda had unprecedented access to all 144,000 acres of Petrified Forest NP. And, in a public program, she taught a Native American Girl Scout troop about mokuhanga (Japanese woodblock printmaking). Beeman will be creating Park-specific artwork over the next year, donating one piece to the National Park permanent collection and exhibiting work at Shiawassee Arts Center in September 2020.

Professional or Organizational Development (POD) mini-grants provide up to $1,500 to assist artists and arts educators with opportunities that specifically bring the artist to another level artistically. The mini-grant program is a partnership between the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and our regional re-granting agencies throughout the state. The council recognizes the importance of ongoing professional development for arts/cultural organizations, professional artists, arts administrators, arts educators and film professionals.

Beeman can be seen painting at the Petrified Forest National Park in October. See Beeman’s artwork at Lindajbeeman.com.

(Courtesy Photo)