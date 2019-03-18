THE CHILDREN’S COMMUNITY Theatre production of “Pocahontas” (right photo) will debut at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, March 21 at Perry High School, with shows also scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22 and at 1 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. The shows will take place in the Perry High School auditorium at 2555 W. Britton Rd. in Perry. Tickets cost $10 per adult and $8 per child, although tickets for the 1 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, March 23 are $5 per child. Tickets can be purchased online at www.childrenscommunitytheatre.com or by calling Bobbi at (989) 534-1348.

The Children’s Community Theatre is comprised of more than 50 students from all over Shiawassee County, with participants ranging in age from six years old to 18. The group is directed by Katie Howard and Bobbi Pangborn.

The group can be seen rehearsing at the Joyful Sole studio in downtown Perry earlier this month. The students were not in full costume but can be seen displaying some of the unique and creative costumes created by Debbie Bentley, Betty Jo Atkins and Sherry Gaboury. The sets for the group’s productions were created by Sarah Thomas, Amber Evans, Sarah Bentley and Erin Dameron, with the assistance of Debbie’s husband, Bob Bentley.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)