THE OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL Drama Club will be performing their production of Clue next week. Based off of the hilarious 1985 movie and the Parker Brothers board game with the same name, Clue is a fast-paced murder mystery where six random individuals figure out who killed their blackmailer. This production will be the first table theater style show in the Performing Arts Center where the audience will be on stage with the actors. Each day there will be a different food theme. On Thursday, June 15 will be hors d’oeurvres, Friday, June 16 will be charcuterie boards from Fancy that Charcuterie and Saturday, June 17 will be dessert provided by Cupcakes and Kisses. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/OHSCLUE.

(Courtesy Photo)