WHO RUNS THIS TOWN? Isla Davis, 5, from Owosso, recently asked this very question. In a season when many small kids are perhaps more intrigued with details about Santa, Isla was far more curious about who was taking care of Owosso. Her grandmother and Owosso School Board member, Shelly Ochodnicky, wanted to encourage Isla’s interest so she reached out to Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth. Eveleth responded by offering Isla a private tour of council chambers at the city hall building on Wednesday evening, Dec. 16.

Isla came prepared with a list of questions for an impromptu interview in the mayor’s office. Her first question for Eveleth was, “What do you do as mayor?” He explained to her he presides over city meetings. Isla also wanted to know where the mayor lives and was excited to learn he lives close to her school.

Eveleth let Isla set at both his office desk and in his chair in council chambers. She had picked out her favorite holiday dress for the occasion, complete with shiny, black boots and a red ribbon in her hair.

Perhaps in a couple decades, Isla just might find herself elected mayor.

