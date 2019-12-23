(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Prevention Matters: Underage Drinking was the theme of a town hall meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the RESD North Street facility in Owosso. The event was free and a light dinner was provided. Presenters included (above) Honorable Matthew Stewart of the 35th Judicial Circuit Court, Sergeant Doug Chapman of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Certified Recovery Coach/Peer 360 Recovery Alliance Coordinator Alexis Smith and Mike Tobias of the Michigan Coalition to Reduce Underage Drinking (MCRUD). The Shiawassee Prevention Network sponsored the evening event, which was about underage drinking and also other forms of drug abuse.

Mostly parents attended, though a few younger people were there, as well.

Stewart, who developed Drug Court in 2016 to address the major drug/alcohol issues in the county, was direct in presenting information to those in attendance. “Create a culture of sobriety at your house,” he suggested, referencing teen parties. He continued on, pointing out what can happen when a teen loses a driver’s license due to drinking/driving or possession. Yes, a teen (minor) in possession of alcohol can eventually lose legal driving privileges, leading to higher insurance rates, possible insurance removal or other inconveniences for parents. Obviously, it progresses from that point. “A lot of people don’t think about driver’s licenses, fines and costs, insurance, points and that stuff matters. That’s the real world. Bottom line is watch your child. At dinnertime, put the phones down.”

Chapman, who has worked 26-years in law enforcement, shared some powerful stories of situations he has witnessed during his career involving teen alcohol-related driving fatalities. “It all has to start with parents. We have to listen to our kids. We have to talk to them, find out what they’re doing. It’s all about communication,” he said. “The gateway drug in this country is alcohol. Period. The only way to control it is by teaching our kids.”

Chapman admitted that his father made the statement, “If you’re going to drink, do it at home,” about teen drinking. Today, many parents and guardians are making the same remark and it is a mistake. “No. Just don’t drink at all,” he stated, explaining some of the awful situations he has witnessed.

As for the vaping epidemic? Chapman said, “I know they’re putting everything in this vaping stuff. That’s what is worrying me. They’re putting THC in it. They’re putting fentanyl in it and kids don’t even know it.” He also shared that he is currently not overly prepared to deal with the vaping issue quite yet, though he is working towards that goal. “It’s always something,” he said. “We can’t even keep up with just one thing and then we’re trying to fight something else.”

Representatives from the Shiawassee Prevention Network shared that a vaping education program is offered for kids referred through schools or the court, with an average of 10 to 13 per month, though that has recently doubled. It was also pointed out how “research has shown” that teens using electronic nicotine devices are going on to use traditional cigarettes or even further. Plus, how the flavored vaping products are extremely attractive to kids.

Alexis Smith, a coordinator for the Peer 360 Recovery Alliance, offered information on the upcoming Recovery New Year’s Eve Party, which is a sober event for anyone not wishing to drink or use drugs. The event is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at (VFW Post 4005) 416 S. Shiawassee St., Corunna. Admission is free. A DJ, dancing, pizza and a raffle will be included.

Smith shared that she started drinking as a teen because of lack of parental involvement, a need to socialize and a lack of coping mechanisms. Her addictions, moving beyond alcohol, “escalated very quickly.” Having gone through the process of recovery and graduating Drug Court, she is now a strong advocate for having open and honest discussions with children.

Mike Tobias of MCRUD finished the town hall meeting with a presentation on trends on teen alcohol use. He shared pending state legislative issues for watchful parents, included HB 4112, HB 4213, HB 4019 and HB 4420 and 4421. HB 4019 would lower a seller’s age to 17. It is currently 18. The obvious concern being that most 17-year-olds are still in school and under the direct influence of peer-pressure.

The Shiawassee Prevention Network can be reached at (989) 723-8239. For more on the Peer 360 Recovery Alliance, call (989) 251-3437 or visit www.peer360recovery.org.