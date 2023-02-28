PENNY AND HER MOM AMBER are shown here at one of their pop-up booths with a display of earrings.

(Courtesy Photo)

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, an Owosso Public Schools 2nd grader, Penny, got very bored and told her mom that she really wanted to build an American Girl Doll from scratch. When her mom, Amber, told her how expensive the doll would be, Penny had the idea to make earrings to sell. The first two types of earrings, castles and pom poms, were the start of what is now a business that mom and daughter run.

After they made the first two types of earrings, Amber posted them on her Facebook page, asking if anyone was interested. Since then, they have added multiple types of earrings such as wood, acrylics, leather, macrame feathers, school spirit, studs, holidays and weddings. They officially opened an Etsy Store on Feb. 19, 2022 where they sell earrings and also have a Facebook page where they sell too. Penny and Amber create all the earrings they sell at their home and they now create earrings based on what customers ask for. They try to make their earrings affordable so they run from $6 to $14 and they run deals all the time.

This duo has also been to many pop-ups, including Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates and they try to sell once a month at the Farmer’s Market during the summer. Locally, they sell their earrings at LaBella Salon and Coppertop Country Store.

The majority of their sales come from Facebook and word of mouth. Penny even takes requests from teachers in her school. Mom and daughter also made custom earrings for the bridal party in a local wedding.

Needless to say, Penny earned enough to “build” her American Girl Doll within the first 3 months and she is now a 4th grader and says, “I really like making earrings.” In fact, they have been able to donate to the Shiawassee Humane Society twice – the first time donating $100 and the second time they donated $50 worth of toys/treats.

“Fall was a very busy time for us. We made a lot of earrings for school sport teams and also Michigan State University and University of Michigan. We even ship earrings out of state. I’m thankful for the support of the community and the local stores. It’s been a very fun ride and we plan to keep making earrings for a long time,” said Amber.

Amber added, “I’m so proud of Penny for coming up with the idea. We love giving back and donating to the community and I also hope to save money for her future.”

Since she started as a 2nd grade entrepreneur, keep your eyes and ears open. This 4th grader is going places.