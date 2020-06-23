THE COMMUNITY CAME TOGETHER to take a stand on behalf of Prescott’s Cone Zone on N. Water Street in Owosso after the popular summer treat location faced significant damages related to an attempted burglary on Wednesday, June 10. At some point between midnight and 5 a.m., an unidentified person(s) shattered a window to try to get to the cash register.

Owner Lisa Prescott operates the small business and employs a number of local people who were temporarily unable to work while she hired professionals to safely remove the glass and have the window replaced. Prescott was also forced to throw out a large portion of product – all disconcerting factors for a small business owner struggling through the pandemic.

Mark Agnew, owner of Agnew Sign Co. on the western edge of Owosso, learned about the attempted burglary and took a proactive approach via Facebook by asking the Owosso community to donate $100 each toward creating a reward to catch the perpetrator(s).

“Everyone goes there,” Agnew shared. “Cone Zone is one of Owosso’s most beloved businesses.” As a small business owner, he decided to take a stand and help out. The suggestion was quick to spark a large number of businesses and residents to contribute and by Tuesday, June 16, $5,700 was collected.

Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart had investigated the case, which is still pending, but due to a lack of solid evidence or security video footage, it was then decided that the money should be given directly to Prescott to assist her in the business recovery process. The money was delivered to her on Tuesday by the Agnew Sign Co. team.

Shown on Tuesday are (from left) Ryan Agnew, Karen Bridgewater, Cory Agnew, Lisa Prescott, Mark Agnew and Chief Kevin Lenkart.

With the attempted burglary and other downtown vandalism issues, many business owners are dedicating more effort to stronger security measures and far more video equipment – particularly with new high-resolution trends in video coverage. Owosso Public Safety will continue with its proactive security measures, as well.

Donators included (in no particular order) Agnew Sign Co., Average Joe’s, Aaron Corey, Bea’s Bakery, Kathy Bonnin, Terry and Mary Jo Smith, Kori Shook Real Estate, Azee Business Solutions, Greg & Lou’s, the Walker family, John and Tonya Owen, Shelly Ochodnicky, Steve Ireland, Chris and Stacey Cardier, Roma’s, Sierra Forman, Harris Electric, Machine Tool & Gear, James and Marcia Freeman, Abiding in the Vine, White Poured Walls, Ludington Electric, Tiffany Homola, Paul Schluckebier, Cheri Youmans, Alderman’s, Young Chevrolet, Marrah Auto Body, Roy and Tony Marr, Jeff and Deb Cords, Snyder Poured Walls, Apple Tree Lane, Jeff Deason, Watkins Brothers, Jason Etchinson, Juggernaut Graphics, LaFontaine Ford, Home Office Realty, Kelsey Lighthill, Guy Salander, April and Shelby Stephens, Dave Bailey, Dan Williams, Anonymous, Korner Pub, Copper Top Country Store, Richie Collins, Century 21, CHS Electric Motors, Mary Jo Moore, Deb Rehman Hunt, CLH Insurance, Nelson House Funeral Home, Jim and Cindy Civille, Peterson Landscaping, Justin Horvath, Mary Selleck and Matt Grub State Farm.

