The Gracepoint Wesleyan Church (formerly Northgate Wesleyan) will host a Poverty 101 class from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 26. Marlene Webster, executive director of Shiawassee Hope, will lead the class. Gracepoint Wesleyan Church is located at 1687 N. M-52 in Owosso.

“No matter where we live or work, chances are we regularly encounter people who live in poverty. Often we have opinions about choices we see people making and ideas about how we could help. The reality is that unless we have lived in poverty, it’s difficult to understand the experience or connect with people to provide real help and hope. Poverty 101 will give you tools to help you understand the causes of poverty, to communicate and connect with people who live in poverty, to become an advocate armed with facts rather than myths, and to help our neighbors get access to the resources and opportunities they need to move out of poverty toward a sustainable living,” says Webster.

Past participants in Poverty 101 report that attending this class completely changed their view of poverty and gave them insights to help them better connect with people.

Shiawassee Hope is a locally funded 501(C)3 nonprofit that practices community development and relationship-building to help people who live in poverty move toward independence. The mission of Shiawassee Hope is “to create community that empowers people to live creative, productive, and hopeful lives.”

There is no charge to attend the Poverty 101 class, however, interested persons are asked to RSVP to Shiawassee Hope at (989) 721-9177.