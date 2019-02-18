The Mr. Owosso contest has been a part of the Curwood Festival and a part of the community since 1980. Candidates hold events over the course of the month prior to the festival to raise money for a nonprofit within the community. The candidate who raises the most money earns the crown. During the finale, which is held on the Saturday of the festival, candidates participate in a swimsuit event, a talent show and a formal interview. Once the money has been tallied, the winner is announced.

“We are proud of the tradition that is the Mr. Owosso contest. The funds that are raised dramatically help support several charitable organizations throughout our community, as well as the festival itself. Being involved in a Mr. Owosso campaign can be one of the most memorable and meaningful experiences of a person’s life.” states Joe Petersen, event chairman. Of the funds raised, 85 percent go to the sponsoring nonprofit, and 15 percent go toward the overall operation of the festival.

A couple of big changes are coming to this years’ contest. Because of the time demands placed on the candidates and their teams, this year’s campaign is being shortened to three weeks. The hope is that by shortening the campaign length, additional candidates and organizations will be interested in participating.

“We would rather have six candidates raise $10,000 each, rather than two candidates raise $30,000 each,” explains Petersen. “Increased participation will spread the available community funds to various community nonprofits, and it will expand the overall community involvement in the contest and festival.”

The other big change is that the contest is moving to a point system. Instead of crowning the candidate who simply raises the most money, this year’s Mr. Owosso will be the highest point earner. Candidates will earn points for money raised, as well as points for participation in various events during the campaign and festival weekend.

“This change is going to raise the level of participation, enthusiasm, involvement and energy. We want to encourage engagement by the candidates and their teams throughout the entire Mr. Owosso experience,” explained Petersen. “The emphasis will still be on the fundraising aspect. A candidate can still win by raising the most money. By applying a point system, candidates and their teams can assist in their success by earning additional points for their efforts during events such as the kick-off, the opening ceremony, the parade, a special Friday night event and the Saturday night finale.”

Anyone who has questions or is interested in participating can contact Joe Petersen at (989) 277-6860, Joe Holden at (989) 277-9080 or the Curwood Festival office at (989) 723-2161. Applications are available at www.curwoodfestival.com.