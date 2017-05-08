POPPY QUEEN NATALIE THAYER sold the first Buddy Poppy of the fundraising season to Mayor Chris Eveleth at the Owosso City Council meeting Monday, May 1. Natalie is a 6th-grade student at Owosso Middle School who enjoys playing her clarinet in the band, dancing, and theater. Her father, Larry Thayer, can be seen (far right) proudly watching the ceremony that evening. Natalie represents Owosso VFW Post 4955.

The event marked the start of the annual Buddy Poppy Sale in Owosso. The poppy is the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Disabled, and needy veterans assemble the poppies and receive compensation from the funds raised. The program also provides financial assistance for veterans service programs and rehabilitation services. It partially supports the VFW National Home for Children.

Local veterans will be distributing the poppies for donations at various locations May 4 through the 6.

As the Poppy Queen, Natalie will be an ambassador for this annual fundraiser.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)