KAREN STOUT AND POPCORN enjoyed a brief afternoon ride around the Corunna Historical Village on Wednesday, July 4. Stout was offering pony rides to children throughout the holiday.

Popcorn is actually a POA (Pony of the Americas), a breed developed in the United States with a registry dating back to the mid-1950s. POAs generally exhibit Appaloosa coloration, though they are smaller in stature, and are popular in youth-oriented equine activities like 4-H.

Stout purchased Popcorn at an auction many years ago. He is approximately 18 years old and extraordinarily well mannered.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)