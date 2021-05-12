DEMOLITION OF THE FORMER PONDEROSA STEAKHOUSE in Caledonia Township began on Thursday, April 29. The restaurant abruptly closed in spring 2019 and the building remained vacant until demolition.

Plans to construct a McAlister’s Deli in place of the longtime eatery are underway. According to Steve Gold, division president for Capital Growth Buchalter out of Nashville, TN, the new restaurant should be open by the end of the year. Gold shared, “McAlister’s is owned by FOCUS Brands out of Atlanta … they are a sizeable restaurant company, with seven different restaurant and snack brands, including Schlotzsky’s, Moe’s SW Grill, Carvel, Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Jamba and of course, McAlister’s Deli.”

Gold offered there is an existing McAlister’s Deli in Lansing and several others under development, including one in Owosso, Flint Township and Adrian. He said that Capital Growth Buchalter is building all three new Michigan restaurants.

McAlister’s Deli offers sandwiches, soups, baked potatoes and related combinations.

(Independent Photo/Sue Mead)