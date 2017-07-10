Stroll with friends and family and discover some of Owosso’s Pocket Ponds and Secret Gardens. Community Cats of Owosso is hosting its first annual Pond and Garden tour Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine. (The gardens look just as beautiful from under an umbrella.)

Come find great ideas for your own special place. Vendors and pond and garden experts will be available along the route. Those interested in fairy gardens will have some special surprises. Tickets are $10 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available the day of the tour at the starting site; 115 Curwood Castle Dr. (by Wendy’s), or in advance by calling Elaine Greenway at (989) 277-3663. Credit cards and cash accepted.

If you have questions, please email CCofOwosso@gmail.com. All proceeds support the efforts of Community Cats of Owosso to provide inexpensive spay/neuter services to Owosso and surrounding areas. Donations may be sent to PO Box 8, Owosso, MI 48867.