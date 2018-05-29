DEVRIES NATURE CONSERVANCY, just north of Owosso, was the location on Saturday, May 19 for Plow Day: a heritage-style plow event showcasing antique plows and trained draft horse teams. At least five plow teams participated in Plow Day. Though the morning was wet and muddy, the horses were more than capable of demonstrating the technique of plowing a field just as it would have been done decades ago, in a surprisingly quick and efficient manner.

Free wagon rides sponsored by Northside Animal Hospital and Sheridan Realty & Auction were also offered.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)