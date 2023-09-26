PLEASANTVIEW staff gathered around the new equipment during the Open House celebrating the new in-house Dialysis Den on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

PleasantView Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility held an Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to celebrate the opening of their state-of-the-art Dialysis Den. They have partnered with Concerto Renal Services to bring this service to residents.

There are 34 County homes throughout the 83 Michigan counties, PleasantView is now the first of these homes to offer in-house dialysis.

While this service is only available to current PleasantView residents, it will eliminate the need to transport patients to a dialysis center and make the experience easier on the residents. With this new service, staff is able to offer six dialysis chairs three days per week, which accommodates 12 dialysis patients. Before, they were only able to offer dialysis to three to five residents. If the need arises, more days can also be added.

This new service, funded by PleasantView, has been a dream for many years. It was made a priority in the past couple years.

“Teresa DeLau, Director of Nursing said, “We want to cater to everyone. We have residents of all ages, 18, 30, 40 and up. We are always adding different programs to accommodate everyone.”

Shana Espinoza, Administrator stated, “We are very appreciative of the community support. With the millage and the support of the community, we are able to utilize funds within the existing structure.”

“We saw a growing need in the community and we are now able to offer dialysis services to more residents at a lower cost. The residents deserve this and it can change the quality of life for them,” said Espinoza.