Pleasant View (Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility) is hosting a pet adoption event for the Shiawassee Humane Society on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and will be located at Pleasant View at 275 Caledonia Dr., Owosso.

Adoptable pets will include cats, dogs and small animals. A live broadcast will be provided by US 103.1. A gift basket prize giveaway is courtesy of Magoo’s Pet Outlet.

In memory of “Buddy,” a long-time, much loved feline friend to everyone at Pleasant View who recently passed away, Pleasant View is sponsoring one cat adoption for one lucky winner. Tickets for the adoption will be given out at Pleasant View between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. The winning ticket will be pulled promptly at 6 p.m.