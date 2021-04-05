The Shiawassee County Fair Board of Directors announced Tuesday, March 29 that planning for the 2021 Shiawassee County Fair is underway – but planning for a fair under pandemic guidelines is definitely different from planning in previous years. The fair board has opted for a variety of plans, opting for a flexible planning process as health department guidelines are updated in upcoming months.

The 2021 Shiawassee County Fair will be Sunday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 14. Plan A, as described in a social media post, will likely mostly be a traditional-style county fair, including youth and commercial exhibits and a carnival. Plan B will strictly involve a youth fair with a reduction of commercial exhibits. The fair board will review health department guidelines on Monday, May 24 to determine whether to proceed to Plan A or Plan B. The board will again look at health department guidelines on Monday, June 28 to review where necessary protocols fall regarding plans – with a “worst-case scenario” Plan C in mind. If implemented, Plan C will be a youth “show and go” and sale for market animals.

The Shiawassee County Fair Board of Directors is also moving forward with the reintroduction of non-fair competitive weekend shows and events beginning in April. Vendors will be expected to follow all COVID-19 health department guidelines.

The public is encouraged to watch newspapers and the Shiawassee County Fair on Facebook for updates. The camping lottery for livestock exhibitors is still planned for Saturday, July 10.

The fair board will conscientiously monitor and work with the county health department to host a fair this coming August – so if you have been missing cotton candy, corn dogs or elephant ears, or maybe you just want to enjoy seeing some top-notch kids show their exhibits, be sure to watch for updated information.

Shiawassee County Fair offices are located at 2900 Hibbard Rd., Corunna. For more details, call (989) 743-3611 or visit www.shiawasseefair.com.