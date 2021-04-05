THE GREATER DURAND AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE is hosting a photography contest, seeking photos representing the Bancroft, Durand and Lennon area. Camera enthusiasts are encouraged to submit photos of interesting landscapes, landmarks or other subject matter that connects to these communities.

The above image shows the site of the former Bancroft School.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce announced a photography contest for an upcoming community calendar. The public is invited to submit creative, high-resolution photographs representing the Bancroft, Durand and Lennon area. Submissions can be of landscapes, buildings, nature or any subject highlighting these communities.

Director Candyce Wolsfeld shared the chamber is particularly interested in including a variety of subjects to be displayed in an 18-month calendar. Since all photos will be used for marketing, photographers will be required to sign a release. The grand-prize winner will receive $100 and the winning photo will be featured on the cover and on the month of July. The photos will be judged by a panel of volunteers, many with a background in photography who have an understanding of the area. The judges will receive only numbered entries and will not know which photographer created any given submission.

Wolsfeld said that Durand previously offered a community calendar years ago and the chamber board is pleased to reintroduce the idea again – and eager to feature some talented photographers.

All entries must be received by Friday, April 23. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 28. Submissions can be sent to office@durandchamber.com. There is no entry fee.

Along with seeking submissions, the chamber is looking for interested advertising sponsors. Those wishing to purchase an ad in the calendar should call the chamber.

Older photos are welcome. Photos must be submitted digitally as a high-resolution .jpg or .tiff file. Photographers are limited to three submissions each. Photos must have a minimum resolution of 240 pixels-per-inch (ppi). Each entry must be the work of the person submitting the photo. Entrants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian signature. Judges will be looking for quality, creativity and how the photo relates to the Bancroft, Durand and Lennon area.

For more information, call (989) 288-3715.