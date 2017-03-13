by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

BOARD MEMBERS of the Michigan Pheasants Forever Shiawassee County Chapter No. 399 gathered at the start of the March 4 annual banquet at Baker College in Owosso. Shown (from left) are Tony Fiorot, Emaritus President Pat Cooper, Secretary Robert Moye, President Bryan Gross, Dean Jones, Habitat Chairman Les Deisler, Mark Gentry, Martin Perez, Mike Miller, Vice President/Banquet Chairman Bill Brake, and Treasurer Greg Coulter. Not pictured are Dan McMaster and John Knieper. Courtesy Photo)

The Michigan Pheasants Forever Shiawassee County Chapter No. 399 held its annual banquet on Saturday, March 4 at Baker College in Owosso. Approximately 400 people from across the state packed the Baker College Welcome Center to bid on the plethora of valuable, unique items, which included guns, pressure washers, ladies bags, puppies, furniture, and art, among other hunting/outdoor essentials. Dinner was served at

5:30 p.m. and featured prime rib and chicken, and the spirits flowed well into the evening, as bidders socialized in between raffles.

Founded in 1982, Pheasants Forever is a nonprofit conservation organization that includes more than 600 chapters across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 120,000 members. In addition to knowing how to host a good party, the organization focuses on wildlife habitat projects, conservation advocacy, and education. The 100-plus affiliated Quail Forever chapters account for more than 6,000 members.

Pheasants Forever members annually complete more than 20,000 projects, which have benefitted more than 5.3 million acres across the continent. The organization has, since 1982, participated in more than 1,000 different land acquisitions, totaling more than 135,000 acres, all of which are currently open to public hunting. Federal farm conservation programs allow Pheasants Forever to manage nearly 50 million acres for wildlife habitat. Additionally, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have developed youth programs that promote education and public awareness, including its Ringnecks and Whistlers youth programs and the Leopold Education Project.