PFCU employees are given the option to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays throughout the year for a minimum donation automatically deducted from their paycheck. The monies collected accumulate and each quarter the employees chose a charity to donate to. In the fourth quarter of 2020, $4,795 was raised and that donation is going to the Shiawassee Humane Society.

The Shiawassee Humane Society was elated to hear about the generous donation, Patrice Martin, the executive director stated, “The animals of the Shiawassee Humane Society rely on the generosity and goodwill of our community, and we are so grateful to the employees of PFCU for selecting us! This significant donation from PFCU will help to ensure the continued care of our homeless pets, until they find their ‘furever’ homes. We thank the employees of PFCU from the bottom of our hearts!”

The Shiawassee Humane Society offers adoptions by:

• Providing pets that are of a personality and temperament to be companion pets;

• Screening potential adopters and matching the needs of the pet and the needs of the adopter;

• Collaborating with other organizations to find temporary and permanent homes for companion animals; and

• Developing and offering financial assistance programs to make adoption available for all income levels.

PFCU President and CEO Harvey Hoskins shared, “As a dog owner myself I know how much time and energy goes into caring for animals, I am grateful for the work Shiawassee Humane Society is doing to care for our furry friends.”

The Portland-based credit union is proud to be part of the Owosso community with their branch conveniently located on M-52. They look forward to finding even more ways to support the communities they serve.

To find out more about PFCU, visit www.pfcu4me.com.