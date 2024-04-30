(Courtesy Photo)

In the spirit of supporting local communities that we serve, the PFCU Credit Union staff have chosen The SafeCenter (Owosso) as the recipient of the first quarter dress down monies. PFCU staff can choose to donate dollars for the right to dress down on Friday and Saturdays. Staff then chooses each year where the dollars are donated, among 12-16 choices of non-profits in our communities.

The SafeCenter “serves all gender identities who have experienced intimate partner domestic violence or sexual assault.

SafeCenter works with many community partners including law enforcement, social service agencies, schools and the healthcare community to prevent violence and promote justice and healing for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”