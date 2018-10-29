AN OVERWHELMINGLY SUPPORTIVE CROWD attended the ceremony naming the PFC. Shane Cantu Memorial Highway last Sunday afternoon. The cold and wind did not prevent people from coming out to honor Pfc. Shane Cantu, who was killed in Afghanistan six years ago.

Rep. Ben Frederick (R) had initiated the legislative action leading to the highway naming. Many political advocates came out to support his efforts, including U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D), Michigan Senate candidate Kelly Rossman-McKinney (D), Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge, Rev. Marlene Webster, Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson, Nick Pidek, Janae Fear and many others.

Cantu was a 2010 graduate of Corunna High School and a member of the Army’s 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)