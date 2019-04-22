WORLD LEADING PFAS RESOURCE Tony Spaniola spoke during the 25th Annual Pasta & Politics on Saturday, April 13. Well over a hundred supporters were in attendance.

PFAS refers to a group of hazardous man-made chemicals (per- and polyflouroalkyl substances) found in food packaging, household/workplace products such as water-repellent fabrics, Teflon, paints, cleaners and fire-fighting foam. This group of over 4,000 dangerous chemicals have been manufactured in the United States since the 1940s, but exposure evidence points to adverse health effects such as low infant birth weight, reproductive problems, major immune system issues, cancer and thyroid problems. Current information regarding PFAS indicates that it is an unprecedented environmental disaster – largely overlooked since a report was published in 2012 by a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) scientist.

Tony, an attorney, became involved in PFAS policy advocacy after discovering that a family cottage, near Wurtsmith Air Force Base, was in the region of the first identified PFAS site in Michigan.

PFAS should be a nonpartisan concern. Tony shared, “In this PFAS battle, we are in the fight of our lives.” The PFAS class of chemicals, including PFOA chemicals found in Teflon and PFOS chemicals found in Scotchguard, are “in the water, they are in the food, they accumulate in the body and stay for a very, very long time.” A child exposed to PFAS today will retain those chemicals in his/her system for as long as 50 to 60 years. PFAS contamination is widespread – even polar bears living in the Arctic Circle have been exposed.

Michigan leads the nation in PFAS contaminated sites that have been now discovered. As of 2018, the MDEQ identified 11,300 potential PFAS locations in the state. There are areas in Michigan where people are no longer able to fish and one area in Oscoda with a restriction on venison. PFAS has been located in all of the Great Lakes, numerous other waterways and both public and private drinking water systems.

Wastewater treatment facilities are another huge source for contamination as water is filtered through and the chemicals become concentrated in the sludge then used in agricultural fertilizers – creating a cycle of contamination.

Tony shared that he has been impressed with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s involvement with the PFAS disaster. Only three days after she had taken office, she welcomed him to her office for a discussion on the problem.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)