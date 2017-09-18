THE SHIAWASSEE HUMANE SOCIETY sponsored the Pets On The Street event on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 throughout Shiawassee County. Volunteers and their pets were present at participating businesses to collect donations for the humane society.

Marc Stanton, of Owosso, volunteered during Pets On The Street on Saturday morning. He is shown with his 6-year-old Siberian Husky, Kira. The pair was located on the corner of Washington and Exchange streets, in front of Fifth Third Bank.

The Shiawassee Humane Society is a nonprofit animal shelter located at 2752 W. Bennington Rd., Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)