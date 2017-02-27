Auditions for the Owosso Community Players’ production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” will be Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 1 at the Lebowsky Center at 6:30 p.m., with sign-in beginning at 6 p.m.

The Tony Award-winning play, based on the best-selling novels, creatively reveals how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. Although this production is not a musical, there are some musical numbers within the script, according to directors Anna Owens and Garrett Bradley. “We are excited to bring such a recent Broadway show to our local audiences,” Bradley said.

Roles are available for 11 males and 1 female, ages 16 and up. Those who wish to audition should be prepared to read scenes from the show with a British accent and be prepared to sing a short selection from a musical theater piece a cappella.

Performance dates are April 21 to 23, 28 to 30. More details about the play and the available roles can be found at mtishows.com. For audition questions, contact garrett@owossoplayers.com.