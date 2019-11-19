THE SHIAWASSEE HUMANE SOCIETY (SHS) held a pet adoption event at Pleasant View (Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility) on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 12. Gathered in the lobby area are (from left) Lori Beard (kennel attendant), Sue Osika (executive director), Rachel Baldwin (Pleasant View admissions manager) and Carole Schaefer (volunteer).

Little Isaac (front) was visiting Pleasant View and very much enjoyed playing with Gator. Gator later found his forever home when he was adopted by Isaac’s family. Along with Gator, eight cats found permanent homes, including 15-year-old Gorgeous.

The Pleasant View adoption event was a first and drew a lot of attention from both residents and visitors, who enjoyed meeting the animals.

SHS is located at 2752 W. Bennington Road. More information is available by calling (989) 723-4262.