SANTA CLAUS is a strong supporter of the Shiawassee Humane Society (SHS) and he was on hand during the pet adoption event held at Magoo’s Pet Outlet in Owosso on Saturday, Dec. 21. Santa and SHS Shelter Manager Tim Bishop had the opportunity to meet the Verity family, who were donating a cart of pet products to SHS from Memorial Healthcare Medical Staff Services.

Shown are (back row, from left) Bishop, Sean and Christy Verity and Santa. In the front are 5-year-old twins, Charlie and Emma. Christy Verity is employed with Memorial Healthcare Medical Staff Services. The humane society is very grateful for the donation.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)