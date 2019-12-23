THE SHIAWASSEE Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce joined forces this month to host an end of year celebration at The Armory in downtown Owosso on Thursday, Dec. 12. Following the networking portion of the event, Justin Horvath, the president and CEO of the SEDP, presented two awards, both sponsored by Consumers Energy.

The evening’s first winner was Mark Hudson of DayStarr Communications, of Owosso, who received the Person Award. Prior to announcing Hudson as the award’s recipient, Horvath noted that “Relationships are the core of economic development. This award seeks to recognize an individual who has contributed to the economic development of Shiawassee County, and I must say, he has been a great partner to not only our organization, but also to the Chamber of Commerce, as well.”

Hudson was unable to attend the event, but accepting the award on his behalf was fellow DayStarr employee Eric Nichols.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)