Applications for the annual PerryFest Parade are now available, as are vendor applications for the Craft Show, Swap Meet, and Food Alley. Applications can be found by visiting the city of Perry website, www.perry.mi.us, or by stopping by Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St. in Perry.

The 11th annual PerryFest Parade will step off at noon from the intersection of Keeney and Main streets on Saturday, Sept. 16. Line-up begins at 11 a.m. in the high school parking lot.

This year’s parade is being sponsored by Hungry Howies Pizza and Subs, and three trophies will be awarded based on the themed criteria of “Blazing the Patriotic Trail,” including “Best Children’s Unit,” “Most Creative Use of Theme,” and “Best Overall.”

Craft and commercial vendors are invited to participate in the annual Craft Show, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17. Cost for the two-day event is $40 for a 10-by-10-foot space.

Swap Meet vendors selling antiques and gently used items (No used clothing) are also invited to set up in a 10-by-10-foot space for $40.

Food vendors are welcome at a fee of $50 for both days. Food vendors must provide their own electricity.

For more information, call (517) 625-6155, ext. 235 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; or email, events@perry.mi.us.