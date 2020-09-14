PerryFest 2020 will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly Street. However, the annual event is limited to three outdoor activities, including the annual classic car show, the bike (motorcycle) show and the community-wide yard sale.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand will also be open at the E. Polly/N. Main intersection. The lemonade stand is held annually during PerryFest to help fight childhood cancer.

This year’s annual classic car show, coordinated and hosted by Stu Jackson and CarShowSoftware.com, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Persons may pre-register online at CarShow.com (at the bottom of any page) for $15 per vehicle. The first 30 registered vehicles are guaranteed a goodie bag, dash plaque and t-shirt. Registration on show day begins at 9 a.m.

There will be 15 overall winners, plus Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice, Perry Township Supervisor Choice, Perry Police Department Choice and Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Choice. Votes are by participants and computer tabulated.

The show is sponsored by Classic Auto of Shaftsburg, Joe’s Body Shop; CarQuest Perry Auto; the Shift Shop; Huffy’s Garage & Tire Center; Signature Ford; Perry Auto Sales; Elsesser’s Automotive Professionals; Flagg’s Automotive; Ridenour’s Auto Repair, Inc.; Plymouth Doctor; Mayor James Huguelet; Perry Township Supervisor Mark Fulks; and the Perry Historical Society.

The 7th annual bike show, coordinated and sponsored by Guilty Girlz RC of Michigan, will also be held at City Hall. Registration will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and there will be five first place trophies, including: Stock, Modified Stock, Custom Antique and People’s Choice. Registration is $10 per bike (ride-in only). Trophy presentation will begin at 2 p.m.

A 50/50 raffle will be held to benefit the Perry VFW/AMVETS Christmas for Kids Project.

To pre-register or for more information, contact Daisey, 517) 819-2581.

The annual community-wide yard sales will be held throughout the city of Perry and surrounding areas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20. A sale site map will be available at City Hall, on the city’s website and social media pages, the local library, Carl’s Market and Darling Hardware, plus all sale locations.

For more information about this year’s events, contact Stu (classic car show) at (517) 675-6908 or Jackson.Stu@gmail.com; Daisey (bike/motorcycle show) at (517) 819-2581 or Dasiey@guiltygirlzrc.org; or Larry Lambert (yard sales) at (517) 281-9833 or larry52@wowway.com. For more information about PerryFest, call City Hall at (517) 625-6155, ext. 235.