The Saturday, Sept. 21 PerryFest is approaching rapidly and will feature some exciting events for all ages. This year’s festival will include the 6th annual Bike (Motorcycle) Show at the festival grounds at Perry City Hall. Pre-registration will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at $10 per bike. Five 1st-place trophies will be presented at 2 p.m., including one each in Stock, Modified Stock, Custom, Antique and People’s Choice. The event is being coordinated and sponsored by Guilty Girlz RC of Michigan.

The Classic-Custom and Hot Rod Car Show, sponsored by Classic Auto will return again this year to the baseball diamond at the festival grounds. Pre-registration received at Classic Auto, 6935 Lansing Rd., before show day is $10 per vehicle or $15 at the gate (opens at 9 a.m.). There will be 15 overall winners plus one “Best of Show” recognized at 3 p.m.

The annual silent auction will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the third floor of the community center at Perry City Hall. Participants need not be present to win but should check back often to maintain the winning bid. Some very nice items/gift certificates have been received for the event.

The Calkins-Macqueen House Museum will be open again this year for a variety of entertainment. Located at the corner of Madison and First streets (behind the fire department), the museum will be the setting of the 4th annual All Media Art Show featuring local artists. Free face painting, music by pianist Sue Hammond and museum tours will also be available. The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during PerryFest.

A grilled chicken and BBQ rib dinner will be hosted by the Williamston Eagle Riders from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the festival grounds. The dinners will include chicken breast or leg quarter (grilled or barbecued) or BBQ ribs. Each dinner will also include (choice of two) baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad. Beverages will also be available.

This year’s festival will also include several activities/give-aways by uptown merchants and the “Blazing the Patriotic Trail” parade, as well as numerous activities and stage entertainment for all ages at the festival grounds. The festivities will end with fireworks at dusk.

For more information, call Perry City Hall at (517) 625-6155, ext. 235, or log onto www.perry.mi.us and follow the “PerryFest” links.