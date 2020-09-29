THE 2020 PERRYFEST CAR SHOW was held on Saturday, Sept. 19. An enormous classic car and bike show took place on the festival grounds, surrounding Perry City Hall.

Vehicles and bikes of assorted makes and models, spanning decades, were on display throughout the event as people meandered through.

The Perry City Hall building is seen in the far left. Citywide yard sales happened throughout Saturday, as well.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)