Pre-registration is now available for the 2021 PerryFest Classic Car Show, organized and hosted by Stu Jackson & CarShowSoftware.com.

The show will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Perry City Hall, 203 West Polly St., Perry.

On-line pre-registration is available through Thursday, Sept. 16, at CarShowSoftware.com. The fee is $15 per vehicle.

To pre-register or for more information, contact Stu Jackson, phone (517) 675-6908 or e-mail Jackson.stu@gmail.com.